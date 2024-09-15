Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna Remanded To Police Custody Over Threat And Casteist Abuse Allegations

Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna has been remanded to two days of police custody by a local court following his arrest for allegedly threatening a contractor and making casteist remarks against him. The arrest came after the Karnataka Police registered two cases against Munirathna, who represents the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat. These cases were based on complaints filed by a contractor named Chelvaraju, who accused the MLA of harassment and intimidation.

The police had initially requested a week's custody, but Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat granted only two days after hearing the case. Munirathna's lawyer, Sadananda, maintained that the accusations were baseless and vowed to challenge the decision in the high court, further stating that a counter-complaint would be filed.

The first case against Munirathna involves issuing a death threat, while the second accuses him of using casteist slurs. Chelvaraju had earlier released an audio clip during a press conference, claiming that Munirathna was harassing him for a bribe.

In response, the Karnataka BJP unit has issued a show-cause notice to Munirathna, asking him to clarify his stance within five days. Meanwhile, the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) has condemned the alleged casteist slurs and announced plans to protest outside Munirathna's residence. As a precaution, police have increased security, placed barricades, and closed some roads near his home in Bengaluru.