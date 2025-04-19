Karnataka: Brahmin Mahasabha files police complaint over sacred thread removal before CET Exam

Shivamogga: A police complaint has been filed against an officer attached to the Education Department on Saturday for allegedly denying entry to students wearing the sacred thread (Janivara) into the examination hall during the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

The complaint was lodged by Narataj Bhagavat, President of the Shivamogga District Brahmin Mahasabha, at the Doddapet Police Station in Shivamogga.

In his complaint, Bhagavat alleged that staff members at the examination centre cut the sacred threads worn by Brahmin students before allowing them to appear for CET.

"There is no rule mandating students to remove their sacred threads to appear for exams. Forcing Brahmin students to remove their sacred threads is an act of disrespect and an insult to the community. Strict action must be taken against the officer in charge of the examination centre," the complaint stated.

Amid the row, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Saturday, "It is a serious mistake. I do not agree with such an act. During exams, candidates are asked to follow certain guidelines, but this was an individual's mistake, and society as a whole does not support it."

Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil said, "Whoever was responsible for not allowing students to wear the sacred thread to exams acted on personal bias. We strongly condemn this. Strict action will be taken against the individual. No particular religion or community should be targeted - it is a serious mistake. Along with action against the staffer, I urge the concerned minister to rectify the injustice done to the student."

The Karnataka BJP has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to apologise for the issue.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly R. Ashoka had slammed the Congress-led state government, saying, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who once displayed hatred upon seeing 'Kumkum' and 'Kesari' (saffron), has now once again revealed his "anti-Hindu" mindset by expressing hostility towards the sacred thread (Janivara)."

In Bidar, this "anti-Hindu" Congress-led Karnataka government ruined the future of a student by denying him entry in an examination for refusing to remove the sacred thread, Ashoka alleged.

He noted that not only Brahmins but also Marathas and Vaishya communities wear sacred threads, and all these communities have been insulted.



