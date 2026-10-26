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Karnataka CM announces KPSC overhaul
In Short
Permission granted to question Jnanendra to uncover facts behind alleged irregularities
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the government intends to overhaul the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and introduce reforms to address irregularities in its functioning.
Responding to questions from the media at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said permission had been granted to question Jnanendra, an accused in the alleged KPSC irregularities, to establish the facts. “Certain issues had come to our notice, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and our officials had conducted investigations. Permission was granted immediately for questioning to bring out the truth. Our children work hard to prepare for examinations. It is not right to allow money and recommendations to influence the process,” he said.
Pointing out that the KPSC had witnessed several controversies in the past, Shivakumar said a committee had been constituted to address the problems and the government would consider its recommendations. “The KPSC needs to be given a new shape. Our national leaders have also cautioned us about the need to improve the education system. A committee has been formed under the leadership of Minister U.T. Khader. Minister Priyank Kharge and I have discussed ways to ensure a transparent examination system and have provided appropriate guidance in this regard,” he said.
Asked about the meeting scheduled in Belagavi on Monday with sugar factory owners and sugarcane growers, Shivakumar said he would first hold discussions with farmers before meeting representatives of sugar factories. “The Union Minister will not be attending due to other engagements. Discussions on this issue are taking place in several states. Farmers are pressing for sugarcane crushing to begin as early as possible. I have asked MPs, ministers and MLAs to participate in the meeting. We will sit together and discuss the issue,” he said.
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