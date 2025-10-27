Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Honours Motivational Speaker Munawar Zama with ‘Pride of India Award’ for Youth Empowerment

Bengaluru: Eminent motivational speaker and youth mentor Munawar Zama, Founder and CEO of English House Academy Pvt. Ltd., has been conferred with the ‘Pride of India Award’ by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in recognition of his outstanding contribution to youth empowerment and nation-building.

Once a pharmacist by profession, Zama’s remarkable journey into motivational training has inspired thousands across India and abroad. His flagship Residential Personality Development Workshops, held across India and the Gulf, are known for transforming the confidence, communication, and leadership skills of students and professionals alike.

Over the years, Zama has addressed and mentored more than 3.5 lakh individuals, focusing on character building, self-discipline, and overcoming distractions. His programs are credited with steering many young people away from depression, indecision, and self-doubt, helping them embrace a life of purpose and positivity.

The award ceremony took place during the inauguration of the Darul Quran Campus, run by the JU Group of Institutions in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded Zama’s efforts in shaping “a responsible and value-driven generation” through education and motivational outreach.

The event was attended by several distinguished leaders and dignitaries, including Housing and Minority Welfare Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Municipal Administration and Hajj Minister Rahim Khan, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Naseer Ahmed, Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya, MLA Prasad Abbayya, and former Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha K. Rahman Khan.

Educational leaders such as Dr. Abdul Qadeer, Ashraf Ali, and Mansoor Ali Khan were also present, commending Zama’s contribution to nurturing India’s next generation of confident and conscientious citizens.