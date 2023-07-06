Karnataka Contractors’ Association demands payment of pending bills

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Contractors Association has expressed concern over the delay in clearing bills. The association has issued a strong warning to the Congress-led government, urging them to release pending bill payments by July 15, further stating that failure to meet this deadline could result in a state-wide strike.

On May 26, after assuming power, the Congress government in Karnataka halted the works initiated by the previous BJP government and put bill clearances on hold. Consequently, payments for completed projects have been withheld, leading to a massive backlog of pending bills. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) alone has pending bills amounting to 2400 crores, necessitating urgent resolution.

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, represented by its president, D Kempanna had earlier approached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the release of pending bill payments. In response to their plea, the government issued a circular later in June, outlining the need to clear the bills. However, to the dismay of the association, the bills remain unpaid despite the directive.

The association had written a letter on 5 July to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The letter highlights the contractors’ predicament, as officials claim they have not received any circular from the government. This lack of coordination and communication has added to the financial hardships faced by contractors who have completed their projects but are still awaiting payment.

In the letter, the association urges the government to verify the authenticity of the bills, ensure compliance, seek approval from the relevant departmental minister, and expedite the release of funds.

With their grievances left unaddressed, the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has warned of an imminent state-wide strike if the pending bill payments are not cleared by the specified deadline of July 15. The association emphasizes that contractors are seeking the timely payment they rightfully deserve.

The clash between the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association and the Congress-led government over pending bill payments has reached a critical juncture. Contractors are grappling with financial difficulties due to delayed payments, and their patience is running thin.