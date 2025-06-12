Karnataka Deputy CM Defends Fresh Caste Survey As Social Justice Initiative

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has strongly defended his government's controversial decision to conduct a comprehensive new caste census, emphasizing that the initiative stems from principles of social justice rather than political calculations. His remarks came following a Cabinet meeting on Thursday where the administration unanimously approved moving forward with the fresh demographic survey.

Addressing media personnel, Shivakumar directly confronted opposition parties for what he characterized as inconsistent positioning on the census issue. He pointed out the paradox in their approach, noting that the same political forces who previously criticized earlier caste census efforts are now opposing the proposed new survey.

"The reason why we are redoing the caste census is social justice, not politics. The opposition parties, who criticised the previous caste census, are now opposing the new caste census. Let them support the original one if they have a problem with the new one," Shivakumar declared, challenging critics to clarify their actual stance.

The Deputy Chief Minister specifically called out prominent opposition figures, including Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Bharatiya Janata Party state president BY Vijayendra, and senior BJP leader R Ashoka, demanding they publicly articulate their positions on the census question. He suggested these leaders should organize press conferences to explain their support for earlier census efforts if they oppose the current initiative.

"Let them call for a press conference and say they support the earlier caste census. They are making many comments, we will respond in the Assembly. The media should highlight these contradictions," Shivakumar added, indicating that the government would address opposition concerns during legislative sessions.

The Cabinet's decision to proceed with a fresh Socio-Economic and Educational Survey follows recommendations from the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, which submitted its comprehensive final report earlier this year. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has acknowledged that existing demographic data has become obsolete, being more than a decade old and no longer reflecting current social realities.

When questioned about whether resistance from influential communities such as Lingayats and Vokkaligas influenced the government's decision to initiate a new survey, Shivakumar chose not to elaborate on community-specific concerns. Instead, he emphasized the inclusive nature of the proposed census, stating that all communities would participate in the comprehensive demographic exercise.

"This survey will include all communities. Even Kannadigas living outside the state will be able to submit their details online," he explained, highlighting the survey's scope and accessibility through digital platforms for diaspora populations.

Regarding the role of the Congress party's national leadership in the decision-making process, Shivakumar clarified that the central command provided guidance rather than directives. He emphasized that the state government reached its decision after extensive consultation with public representatives and consideration of constituent concerns.

"They have only given us guidelines. The state government has taken this decision after considering the views of the people and our MLAs," Shivakumar stated, underscoring the local nature of the decision-making process.

The Deputy Chief Minister revealed that the commission's report, submitted on February 29, underwent thorough examination through multiple Cabinet discussions before receiving approval. He noted that even opposition parties had previously demanded a fresh survey, further highlighting what he perceives as inconsistency in their current opposition to the initiative.

The announcement sets the stage for continued political debate over caste-based demographic surveys in Karnataka, with the ruling Congress government positioning the exercise as essential for equitable resource allocation and social justice implementation.