Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Criticizes Amit Shah’s Remarks On Ambedkar

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar strongly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his recent statement on Dr. BR Ambedkar, calling it "an insult to democracy." During a Parliament address, Shah suggested that "chanting God's name instead of Babasaheb Ambedkar's name would have granted salvation."

Speaking near the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, Shivakumar questioned the intent behind Shah's comment. "Who else but Ambedkar and the Constitution could have laid the foundation for our democracy? Ambedkar gave us the Constitution, and it is our duty to honor him," he stated.

Emphasizing the relevance of principles like Basavanna's 'Kayaka Ve Kailasa' (work is worship), Shivakumar called for a deeper conversation on what he described as disrespect toward Ambedkar and the Constitution.

The remark has ignited a political controversy, with the Karnataka Congress accusing the BJP of undermining the legacy of the Indian Constitution’s architect.

Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, also condemned the statement, labeling it "sheer arrogance." He said, "The statement reflects the ideology of their organizations. Believing in Ambedkar guarantees social justice, while repeatedly invoking God’s name doesn’t ensure salvation. Such comments are unacceptable."

The debate highlights the ongoing ideological and political tensions between the parties.