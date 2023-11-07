Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar holds 'private' meeting with rival Satish Jarkiholi in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday met PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi -- his arch rival and a staunch supporter of CM Siddaramaiah -- and held a closed-door meeting with him at the latter's residence.

The development has triggered speculations in state political corridors, especially within the Congress.

Soon after the meeting, Shivakumar left for the national capital.

Earlier, Jarkiholi had expressed his reservations on interference by Shivakumar in his native district Belagavi.

The PWD minister is miffed with the importance and backing provided by Shivakumar to Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar, who is challenging the dominance of Jarkiholi family in the district and emerging as a Lingayat leader.

Jarkiholi had recently skipped the event to welcome Shivakumar when he arrived in Belagavi and was present in the dinner meet attended by CM Siddaramaiah in which Shivakumar was not invited.

The development has triggered a huge row.

While interacting with the media after the meeting, Jarkiholi said Shivakumar had discussed political matters with him.

"The discussion was held regarding party organisation, Lok Sabha election, and changing of district president. There is nothing to share otherwise," he added.

However, party sources claimed that Shivakumar wanted to clear the confusion with Minister Jarkiholi through this meeting.

Jarkiholi had also stated that he would be a contestant for the CM's post in 2028.

Sources in the party claimed that Shivakumar had gone to New Delhi to discuss matters in connection with organisation of the party with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.