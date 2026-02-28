Karnataka extends tenure of corporation and board chairpersons until further orders

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued an order extending the tenure of chairpersons nominated to various corporations, boards, and authorities, ensuring administrative continuity until further notice. The directive was issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), which instructed concerned departments to allow the existing chairpersons to continue in their roles.

According to the official order, the extension applies to chairpersons whose tenure has already expired or is set to expire soon. Departments have been directed to issue formal notifications immediately, enabling them to continue functioning as per the relevant Acts and Rules governing their respective institutions.

In the order, DPAR Deputy Secretary Abhijin B. stated that the extension is applicable across multiple government-controlled bodies, including statutory authorities, development boards, and corporations operating under different departments. The move is seen as an interim administrative measure to prevent disruptions in governance and project implementation.

The decision follows recent developments where Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting the continuation of chairpersons in certain development and planning authorities. In his letter, Shivakumar pointed out that several authorities, including area development authorities and planning bodies, were functioning without clarity over leadership due to the expiry of tenures.

Earlier, the government had appointed several political leaders, district-level Congress functionaries, and office-bearers as chairpersons of various boards and corporations for a fixed term of two years or until further orders. Some of these chairpersons were also granted the status equivalent to Ministers of State, underlining the political and administrative importance of these positions.

However, certain development authority chairpersons were initially left out of the extension list, creating uncertainty. Shivakumar had urged the Chief Minister to ensure continuity until new appointments were made.

The latest order effectively resolves the administrative vacuum by allowing the current chairpersons to remain in office until replacements are officially appointed or fresh orders are issued. Officials said the move will ensure that ongoing projects, welfare schemes, and development initiatives continue without interruption.