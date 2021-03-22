Karnataka government allots 2% jobs for sportspersons in police department

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued a notification providing 2% quota for outstanding sportspersons in jobs in the State police force. According to the gazette notification on March 3, the special rule will enable top sports persons to get directly recruited as constables, sub-inspectors and deputy superintendents of police.

"The provisions of these rules shall apply to not more than two per cent of posts in direct recruitment of meritorious sportspersons to the cadres of police constables, sub-inspectors and deputy superintendents of police in police service as specified in the schedule," the notification said.

Additional Director General of Police (KSRP) Alok Kumar tweeted, "At last Final Notification regarding recruitment of sportspersons in Police dept published. After 12 years of long gap now onwards every police recruitment will have 2% quota for outstanding sports persons. Sincerest thanks to @BSBommai@DgpKarnataka."