Karnataka Government Delaying Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Endangering Elderly Lives- MP Capt. Chowta

Mangaluru: Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, has condemned the Karnataka Congress government for its failure to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) for senior citizens, which has resulted in the denial of crucial health benefits to the state's elderly population.

The scheme, which was approved by the Karnataka Cabinet in October 2024, is designed to provide health coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per year on a family basis for citizens above the age of 70. Despite the cabinet's approval, the state government has failed to issue the necessary implementation orders, leaving elderly citizens without the protection they deserve.

The delay has had devastating consequences. In a tragic incident, a cancer patient in Bengaluru, who was denied coverage under AB PM-JAY, took his own life due to the distress caused by the denial of insurance. This heartbreaking case highlights the serious impact of the government's inaction.

Capt. Chowta expressed his outrage, stating, "While the Congress-led government continues to burden citizens with new cesses, it fails to provide the most basic and essential healthcare coverage to its senior citizens. The excuse regarding cost-sharing arrangements is nothing more than a flimsy excuse to deny life-saving benefits."

The delay in implementing the scheme undermines the constitutional right to health, which is enshrined as a fundamental right for all citizens. Capt. Chowta has called on the state government to cease its political games and expedite the implementation of Ayushman Bharat without further delay.