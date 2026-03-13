Karnataka government to release 30 life convicts early based on good conduct

Bengaluru: The Government of Karnataka has decided to grant premature release to 30 life convicts lodged in various prisons across the state based on their good conduct. The decision was taken following recommendations made by the Life Convict Review (LCR) Committee.

Officials said the move has received approval under Article 161 of the Constitution of India, with the consent of the Governor. The committee had reviewed 54 cases received from different central prisons in the state before selecting 30 inmates for early release.

Among those selected for release are three women prisoners who are currently lodged in women’s central prisons located in Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga.

According to officials, the highest number of inmates set for release are from the Bengaluru Central Prison, where 14 life convicts will be freed. One woman prisoner from the Mysuru prison will be released, while two women prisoners from prisons in Belagavi and Kalaburagi will also be freed.

In addition, one prisoner from Shivamogga jail, five from Vijayapura prison, three from Ballari and one from Dharwad central prison are included in the list of inmates to be released.

Officials stated that the decision was taken after evaluating the prisoners’ behaviour, rehabilitation progress and other legal criteria. Authorities believe that granting early release to prisoners who demonstrate good conduct can help in their social reintegration.

Meanwhile, the state government also informed the legislature that cybercrime cases in Karnataka have seen a decline in recent years. According to Home Minister G. Parameshwara, the number of cybercrime cases registered in the state has dropped significantly.

Replying to a question raised by JD(S) member Govindaraju in the Karnataka Legislative Council, the minister said that 22,225 cybercrime cases were registered in 2023. By 2025, the number had reduced to 14,899.

He attributed the decline to improved policing, faster investigation of cases and increased public awareness about online fraud and cyber safety.