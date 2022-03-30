Karnataka gymnasts bag medals at national championships

Bengaluru: Gymnasts from Karnataka won silver and bronze medals at the 16th Aerobic Gymnastics National Championships held in the city. Speaking to the media, Dr Prabhakar, President, Gymnast Association of Karnataka, said, "The Gymnast Association of Karnataka had organized the 16th Aerobic Gymnastics National Championships at Gopalan Sports Centre under the aegis of Gymnastics Federation of India. The competition was a very important one as the winners will now qualify for the World Aerobic and Asian Championships 2022. Around 400 gymnasts from 18 states took part. This was one of the biggest sporting events since the outbreak of Covid pandemic. The event witnessed maximum attendance of gymnasts as 150 medals were distributed. The event organised in Bengaluru has inspired a lot more people to take up gymnastics as a sport." Secretary of the association T P Kiran said this was the second time Karnataka hosted the national championships in gymnastics after 2017.