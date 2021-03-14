Karnataka has three South African strain patients

Bengaluru: Karnataka now has three Covid positive cases of South African strain while 921 total cases out of which Bengaluru reported the maximum of 630. The total toll now stands at 95,9338. The State reported one Covid death from Mysuru. The comorbid patient has epilepsy and hypothyroidism.

The health department reported 992 discharges.

As of now the State has 29 cases of UK strain. It further said that 64 UK returnees and their 26 primary contacts have tested positive during the RT-PCR tests.

On Friday, the BBMP identified another Covid cluster at Government Medical and Engineering Hostel at Vidyapeeta circle. The first Covid case in the cluster tested positive on March 8 and the patient was shifted to the Victoria Hospital.

All the primary contacts tested on March 9 and March 10. Out of 158 primary contacts who were tested, seven were found to be positive on March 12 and shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Jayanagar.