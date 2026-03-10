Karnataka high court stays PMLA proceedings against former MUDA commissioner Dinesh kumar

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has granted interim relief to former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) commissioner G T Dinesh Kumar by staying proceedings initiated against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The interim order was passed by a bench headed by Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav while hearing a petition filed by Dinesh Kumar challenging the proceedings pending before the Special Court for MPs and MLAs. The High Court directed the special court not to proceed with the case until the next hearing and posted the matter for further consideration on March 26.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that the Enforcement Directorate had not filed a case against any elected public representative in connection with the alleged irregularities. They pointed out that the Lokayukta Police had earlier registered a case against four persons, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, the Lokayukta police later submitted a B-report stating that there was insufficient evidence to proceed, and the Special Court for MPs and MLAs accepted the report.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that since no public representative was formally accused in the case, the Special Court for MPs and MLAs lacked jurisdiction to conduct the trial. They urged the High Court to restrain the special court from insisting on arguments and from continuing with the proceedings.

On the other hand, counsel representing the Enforcement Directorate submitted that the Supreme Court of India had in certain cases allowed proceedings to continue before the special court even when issues of jurisdiction were raised. They sought time to place relevant judgments before the High Court and requested that the proceedings be temporarily deferred until then.

After hearing both sides, the High Court directed the Special Court for MPs and MLAs not to proceed with the case against Dinesh Kumar until further orders.

*Background of the case*

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the allotment of residential sites during Dinesh Kumar’s tenure as commissioner of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. Investigating agencies have alleged that he misused his official position to allot sites to ineligible beneficiaries.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Dinesh Kumar on September 17, 2025, in connection with the alleged money laundering case. Subsequently, on October 5, the agency attached properties worth nearly ₹40 crore belonging to him. Later, on November 19, 2025, the agency filed a charge sheet accusing him of illegally allotting 283 residential sites valued at over ₹450 crore to ineligible individuals during his tenure.