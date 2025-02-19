Karnataka Lokayukta Finds No Evidence Against CM Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka Lokayukta announced on Wednesday that it lacks sufficient evidence to proceed with an investigation into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, BM Parvathi, concerning the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allocation case. The watchdog indicated that the allegations appear to be civil matters, not warranting criminal charges.

In a notice addressed to complainant Snehamayi Krishna—one of three anti-corruption activists who petitioned Governor Thawarchand Gehlot last year for Siddaramaiah's prosecution—the Lokayukta stated there is no substantial proof against the Chief Minister, his wife, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, the original plot owner. The notice informed Krishna that, due to insufficient evidence against the accused, a final report would be submitted to the High Court. Krishna has been allotted a week to respond before the Lokayukta finalizes its report.

Despite this development, MUDA's compensatory land allocations between 2016 and 2024—including those to BM Parvathi, central to the controversy—will remain under review, with a supplementary report forthcoming to the court. Additionally, a money-laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate is still active.

The MUDA land case involves the allocation of plots to Siddaramaiah's wife. Anti-corruption activists alleged irregularities in the process, claiming that granting plots in a prime Mysuru neighborhood in exchange for peripheral land resulted in a Rs 45 crore loss to the state. They petitioned the Governor to initiate legal action against the Chief Minister. Although the Governor approved this request, it was promptly contested in the Karnataka High Court.

Siddaramaiah contended that the prosecution order was unlawful, arguing that the Governor lacked authority to proceed without state government consent. However, in September, the court dismissed this challenge, upholding the Governor's decision, and a case against Siddaramaiah was filed shortly thereafter.

The Chief Minister has consistently refuted any wrongdoing, asserting that the 14 plots allotted to his wife were gifts from her brother. The complaints implicated Siddaramaiah, his wife, his son S Yathindra, and senior MUDA officials. In response, MUDA chief K Mari Gowda, an associate of Siddaramaiah, resigned, stating he was "instructed" to do so. Subsequently, BM Parvathi offered to return the disputed land, and MUDA agreed to reclaim it, stipulating that this action would not influence the ongoing investigation.

The anticipated exoneration of Siddaramaiah is poised to be a significant political victory for the ruling Congress party, which faced intense criticism from the BJP following the allegations. The BJP and the JDU, formerly allied with Congress and now aligned with the BJP, demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. However, the state preempted potential CBI involvement by revoking general consent for the agency to operate within its jurisdiction, citing perceived bias—a move the opposition condemned.

Siddaramaiah has steadfastly refused to step down, emphasizing that investigations have yielded no incriminating evidence and that he has not been convicted of any offense. He maintains that the accusations are politically driven, stating, "I will fight. I am not afraid of anything. We are ready to face the investigation. I will fight this legally," following the High Court's dismissal of his challenge to the Governor's sanction.