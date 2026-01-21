Karnataka Looks to Andhra Pradesh as It Moves to Grant Official Language Status to Tulu

Bengaluru: Karnataka Looks to Andhra Pradesh as It Moves to Grant Official Language Status to TuluAs Karnataka moves closer to granting Tulu the status of an additional official language, a state-appointed study committee has completed a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh to study the legal, administrative and implementation mechanisms adopted there.

The committee, led by Kannada and Culture Department Director K.M. Gayathri, visited Amaravati and NTR district on January 19 and 20. Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy president Taranath Gatti Kapikad was part of the delegation, which comprised seven members drawn from various departments.

The team held extensive discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Vijay Anand, who explained that the decision to declare Urdu as an additional official language had strengthened the language’s growth while leaving Telugu unaffected. He termed Karnataka’s proposal to accord similar status to Tulu as a forward-looking move that recognises linguistic diversity.

Committee members also visited the Speaker’s office of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and met officials from several government departments to understand how the policy was operationalised. Consultations were held with the Minority Welfare Department, the Andhra Pradesh Urdu Academy and the Urdu Language Development Board to study post-notification procedures, including administrative usage, education and public interface.

On the second day, the delegation met the Amaravati Municipal Corporation zonal commissioner, officials at a local police station, and representatives of both Urdu- and English-medium schools. Interactions were also held with Telugu Language Development Authority chairman Trivikram Rao and NTR district Collector Dr G. Lakshmeesha.

Rao assured the committee that recognising Urdu as an additional official language had not hindered Telugu language development in any way. During the meetings, Kapikad briefed Andhra Pradesh officials on the historical roots, literary tradition and cultural legacy of Tulu.

The committee includes senior officials from the Law Department, DPAR, Kannada and Culture Department, Karnataka Sahitya Academy and Yakshagana Academy, besides academic representation from Osmania University.

The study report, which will form the basis for Karnataka’s next steps on Tulu’s official language status, is expected to be submitted to the state government in the coming days.