Karnataka: Man Dies After Drinking 5 Bottles of Liquor for ₹10,000 Bet

A 21-year-old boy named Karthik from Karnataka told his friends that he could drink five bottles of alcohol without mixing it with water.

His friend Reddy said, “If you do it, I will give you ₹10,000.”

Karthik tried to do it. But after drinking, he felt very sick. He was taken to the hospital in Kolar, but sadly, he died during treatment.

Karthik was married, and he had a baby who was born just 8 days ago.

The police have caught two men (Reddy and Subramani), and they are looking for the others involved in the bet.

Alcohol Is Dangerous

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says drinking alcohol is not safe. It can make people very sick or even cause death.

We should never drink alcohol or try dangerous challenges. Our life is very precious.



