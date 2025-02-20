Live
Just In
Karnataka Milk Consumers Likely to Burdened
Rs. 5 Per Litre Hike in Milk Prices Expected Post State Budget
Bengaluru: Consumers in Karnataka are set to feel the impact of a significant price revision, with the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) preparing to raise the cost of Nandini milk by Rs. 5 per litre. According to recent reports, the hike is expected to take effect immediately after the state budget is presented on March 7.
Additionally, the packaging quantity will be adjusted, reducing the current 1,050 ml packs to a standard one-litre size. Following this revision, the price of a litre of Nandini toned milk will rise to Rs. 47.
The previous revision in 2022 saw a Rs. 3 per litre increase, while in 2024, a Rs. 2 per packet adjustment was introduced alongside a 50 ml increase in milk quantity. However, KMF officials had then argued that the 2024 revision did not constitute a price hike, as consumers were receiving more milk per packet.
The upcoming rise in milk prices adds to a series of cost escalations affecting households. Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus fares and Namma Metro ticket rates have gone up, while the state government is considering a revision in water tariffs. Meanwhile, electricity supply companies have approached the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission seeking approval for a power tariff increase.