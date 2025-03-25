Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna Seeks Legal Action Over Alleged Honey Trap Attempt

Live
Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna has formally submitted a petition to Home Minister G Parameshwara, requesting legal action regarding an alleged honey trap attempt targeting him.
On Tuesday evening, Rajanna met Parameshwara at his residence in Bengaluru’s Sadashivanagar and handed over the complaint. Addressing reporters, Parameshwara confirmed receiving the petition and noted that the issue had already been discussed in the state assembly.
Rajanna had previously raised concerns in the assembly and had pledged to submit a petition seeking legal intervention. Parameshwara stated that he would consult with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before deciding the course of action, including determining the appropriate investigative authority. Legal experts will also be consulted before any steps are taken.
Rajanna clarified that he had personally prepared the three-page complaint after delays due to prior commitments. He mentioned that there was no CCTV footage from his Bengaluru residence but urged action against unidentified individuals involved in the alleged attempt.
While the Supreme Court is handling a related PIL, Parameshwara asserted that the Karnataka government would conduct its own inquiry without waiting for the court’s verdict. He also noted that no suo motu complaint had been registered since the Speaker had not issued a directive.
Dismissing speculations, Rajanna clarified that his comments about honey trap conspiracies were directed at politicians across parties, not judges, as had been claimed in the PIL. The case now awaits further deliberation at the state level.