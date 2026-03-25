Karnataka partners with NuernbergMesse India to co-locate embedded world India with Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026

Bengaluru: In a major boost to India’s growing semiconductor and embedded systems ecosystem, the Government of Karnataka has partnered with NuernbergMesse India to co-locate “embedded world India” with the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026. The joint event will be held from November 17 to 19, 2026, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

The collaboration is being seen as a strategic move to strengthen India’s position in the global electronics, semiconductor, and embedded technology sectors. By bringing together international hardware innovators and India’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem, the initiative aims to create a unified platform for advanced system design, AI-powered devices, IoT technologies, and semiconductor innovation.

India’s embedded systems market has been witnessing rapid growth, driven by rising demand across sectors such as smart manufacturing, electric mobility, telecommunications, healthcare, and connected devices. Industry projections indicate that the market, valued at around $34.3 billion in 2023, could surpass $100 billion by 2032. Government initiatives, including semiconductor missions and production-linked incentives, have already attracted investments exceeding $21 billion, further strengthening India’s role in global supply chains.

Karnataka continues to play a pivotal role in this growth story. The state contributes nearly 10% of India’s electronics output and is widely regarded as the country’s largest semiconductor design hub. With over 100 fabless chip design firms and nearly 50% of India’s electronic product companies based in Bengaluru, the region has emerged as a critical centre for innovation and advanced technology development.

Speaking on the occasion, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the partnership will enhance global collaboration and reinforce Karnataka’s leadership in the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem. “Bengaluru Tech Summit provides a powerful platform to build global partnerships and strengthen our position as a hub for embedded systems and semiconductor innovation,” he noted.

Senior officials also подчеркнули that the co-location will open new opportunities for startups, MSMEs, and research institutions to engage directly with global industry leaders. The initiative is expected to strengthen the entire value chain—from chip design and embedded systems to advanced electronics manufacturing.

Sonia Prashar highlighted Bengaluru’s global reputation as India’s Silicon Valley, stating that the collaboration will create a strong industrial bridge between global technology players and Indian innovators, while also reinforcing long-standing ties between Karnataka and international innovation hubs.

The 29th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit is expected to host over 1,800 exhibitors, 25,000 delegates, 1,000 startups, and more than 60,000 business visitors from 75+ countries. The event will cover diverse sectors including deep tech, digital infrastructure, biotechnology, electric mobility, and semiconductors.

The co-location marks a significant step in integrating global hardware innovation with India’s digital growth story, further positioning Bengaluru as a leading hub for next-generation technologies.