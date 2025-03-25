Karnataka Police Unravel Cyber Scam, Rs. 40 Lakh Extortion Case Triggers Arrests

Mangaluru: A cybercrime plot came to light after a resident of Puttur, Radhakrishna Nayak reported an ordeal to the CEN police station. He had received a video call from scammers who accused him of money laundering and warned of a “digital arrest,” pressuring him into transferring Rs. 40 lakh via RTGS.

Doubts soon crept in, prompting Nayak to contact the authorities. The trail of that transaction led Dakshina Kannada police to Belagavi, where they nabbed two suspects, Avinash Sutar (28) and Anoop Karekar (42), tied to the scheme.

The arrests have shone a spotlight on a broader operation linked to Jharkhand’s infamous Jamtara cybercrime hub. Investigators say Sutar and Karekar used Telegram to team up with fraudsters from North India, earning commissions by supplying bank accounts for their schemes.

Police in Dakshina Kannada uncovered the pair’s method. They approached struggling individuals, offering modest cash to open bank accounts under the pretence of legitimate online ventures. These accounts were then handed over to their partners, who wielded them as weapons to extract hefty sums from well-off targets through intimidation tactics. (