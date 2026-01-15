Karnataka Safari Suspension Triggers Tourism and Livelihood Crisis; KETRA Seeks Science Based Review and Phased Resumption With Safety Measures

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Eco Tourism Resorts Association (KETRA), which represents eco-resorts, homestays, boutiques, travel tour operators, and nature-based tourism operators across the Bandipur-Nagarahole-Kabini landscape, has expressed deep concern over the prolonged suspension of wildlife safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, in place since 7-8 November 2025, which has coincided with the peak tourism season in Karnataka.

While reiterating its full empathy for families affected by recent tiger attacks and acknowledging the need for robust human-wildlife conflict responses, the Association has appealed for an urgent, science based review of the current blanket ban on safaris, emphasised that prolonged, open-ended suspensions without clearly articulated review mechanisms risk setting a precedent that undermines both conservation planning and livelihood stability in protected area landscapes. According to KETRA’s internal assessments and publicly reported estimates, the ongoing suspension has pushed Karnataka’s eco tourism belt into a severe financial and livelihood crisis.

Member resorts and associated tourism businesses in the Bandipur-Nagarahole landscape are collectively losing around ₹3 crore per day due to cancellations and reduced bookings, while Jungle Lodges and Resorts and the Forest Department together are estimated to be losing approximately ₹60-70 lakh per day in safari linked revenues and fees.

Occupancies at several properties have dropped from pre ban levels of roughly 75-80% in late 2024 to about 30-40% in the same period this year. KETRA members estimate that around 8,000 people are directly and indirectly dependent on this sector, with nearly 80% of them from nearby villages and indigenous communities, and 1,200-1,500 daily wage and contract jobs at immediate risk if the suspension continues. KETRA has noted that these losses extend beyond private operators, directly affecting state revenues linked to tourism, conservation fees, transport services, and allied employment across the region. The organization has flagged the broader economic impact on the local economy. With fewer guests, procurement from local farmers and village level suppliers covering essentials such as vegetables, groceries, meat, fuel, and other services has already declined substantially, with one member resort alone reporting a reduction of approximately ₹10 lakh in local purchases over a short period.

The Association warns that if the current situation persists, there will be a cascading effect on transport operators, guides, naturalists, boatmen, artisans, and other small enterprises that depend on wildlife tourism. At the same time, KETRA has emphasised that regulated safaris, when conducted as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines and existing state and Supreme Court norms, are not the drivers of recent human–wildlife conflict incidents. Wildlife experts have consistently noted how conflict incidents are often linked to factors such as ageing or injured animals, territorial stress from rising tiger densities, prey movement, and human activity patterns in fringe landscapes, rather than regulated tourism conducted on fixed routes within core areas.