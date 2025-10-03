Karnataka State Election Commission to Conduct Special Voter List Revision from November 1

Bengaluru: Questions have arisen in Karnataka over who undertakes the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list first – the State Election Commission (SEC) or the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The State Election Commission has now clarified that it will commence the SIR from November 1, emphasizing that preparations for revising the electoral rolls are already in full swing. Speaking to reporters , SEC Chief Sangreshi stated, “While the ECI can conduct its Special Intensive Revision, the State Election Commission also has the authority. We have already requested the ECI to postpone their SIR. So far, no response has been received.”

He cited examples of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, where SIR has been conducted or is underway, stressing that the SEC’s schedule will ensure timely completion. “By the end of November, we must submit the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) ward reservation list to the Supreme Court. Therefore, we will proceed with voter list revision ourselves,” he added.

Addressing concerns about potential deletions or discrepancies, Sangreshi reassured, “There will be no deletion-related confusion. The revision done by the State Election Commission will be in line with the ECI’s methodology. We will ensure accuracy and transparency, following the same rigorous process.”

He further clarified that this SIR is essential to meet the timeline for local elections. “By May 2026, elections for Gram Panchayats, Taluk and Zilla Panchayats, and GBA municipal bodies must be completed. Hence, revising the voter list is imperative. We also have constitutional authority to conduct this revision,” Sangreshi affirmed.

The SEC’s proactive approach highlights the importance of updated electoral rolls for smooth conduct of upcoming local body elections, while coordinating with the ECI to avoid dup