Karnataka State netas not new to sex scandals

Bengaluru: The front part of Vidhana Soudha is inscribed with the letters – "Government's Work is God's Work". However, elected public representatives have often failed to live up to those lofty mottos of democratic institutions sullying image of the government.



In 2012, BJP leader and present Transport Minister Laxman Savadi along CC Patil the then Mines and Geology Minister were caught watching a porn clip on the phone in the Assembly. They had to quit after a huge public outrage.

In January, Congress was left red faced after its leader Prakash Rathod was caught watching obscene clips on his mobile phone in the state legislative council. He, however, defended himself saying he was deleting stuff to boost the phone memory. A few years ago, it became an embarrassment for the BJP when a hospital nurse had accused one of its legislators, MP Renukacharya of sexual harassment. The pictures of them kissing each other was released by the victim.

In 2010, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Harathalu Halappa had quit after he was accused of sexually assaulting the wife of a social worker. The social worker had lodged a rape and criminal intimidation case against him with the then Director General of Police (DGP) Ajai Kumar Singh.

Forest Minister Arvind Limbavalli, in 2019, had filed a police complaint after a clip in which he was seen fondling a party worker was released. He alleged that his political rivals had circulated a fake clip.

In a similar incident, former chief minister Siddaramaiah had to force Congress MLA HY Meti to tender resignation after he was found to be involved in a sex tape. Siddaramaiah then said that the resignation came in the background of Meti taking a moral responsibility.