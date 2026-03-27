Karnataka-Style Guarantee Schemes Will Be Implemented in Kerala: Zameer Ahmed Khan

Kozhikode: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Friday said that Congress would implement Karnataka-style guarantee schemes in Kerala if voted to power.

Campaigning in the Beypore Assembly constituency in support of UDF candidate P. V. Anvar, Zameer Ahmed Khan highlighted a series of welfare promises announced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. These include free bus travel for women, a monthly allowance of ₹1,000 for women heads of households, ₹25 lakh insurance coverage per family, a ₹2,000 monthly pension for senior citizens, and interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh to support self-employment.

Appealing to voters, he urged them to bless the Congress party and support the implementation of these welfare measures in Kerala. He also criticised the ruling LDF, stating that they claim such guarantees are not feasible. “Even in Karnataka, the opposition had made similar claims. But we implemented them successfully,” he said.

Taking a dig at the LDF government, he added that despite being in power for ten years, their achievements have been negligible.

Following the campaign event, Zameer Ahmed Khan also took part in a roadshow in support of Congress candidate Vidya Balakrishnan in another constituency.