Karnataka’s bike taxi ban sparks digital revolt

The Karnataka High Court has upheld a previous single-judge ruling to prohibit bike taxi services statewide starting June 16, stirring massive backlash online. The decision, which follows a prolonged legal dispute involving ride-hailing giants Rapido, Uber, and Ola, has been widely criticized by citizens, entrepreneurs, and public figures alike — many calling for reconsideration at least within Bengaluru, a city plagued by chronic traffic jams.

Initially, operators were given a six-week grace period to wind down, ending in May. However, after appeals from platforms, the court allowed an extension until June 15. With no further relief granted, services will cease across Karnataka from Sunday.

Bike taxis had become a cost-efficient, flexible commuting option, especially in a city where delayed Metro projects and limited bus connectivity force people into gridlock.

Social media erupted following the verdict. Former Infosys CFO T.V. Mohandas Pai urged the government via X (formerly Twitter) to reverse the decision. “Bike taxis generate employment, decongest roads, and aid citizens,” he posted, slamming the move as “anti-people.”

Many echoed Pai’s views, calling bike taxis a “functional fix” to Bengaluru’s traffic nightmare. Others highlighted their impact on students and gig workers, calling for legalization under specific norms like yellow-board, KA-registered bikes. Users even urged Karnataka to look beyond Indian models and consider Southeast Asian success stories like Jakarta’s ojek services.