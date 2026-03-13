Karnataka's Mohit Pal Bags Silver at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

New Delhi: Karnataka’s rising para-athlete Mohit Pal from Nelamangala clinched a silver medal in the T-12 semi-blind 100 metres event at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 held in New Delhi on Friday.

Competing against top para sprinters from several countries, Mohit delivered a strong performance on the track to secure the podium finish, further strengthening Karnataka’s presence in international para-athletics.

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix, one of the premier competitions in global para-sports, was held in New Delhi from March 8 to March 13, drawing elite athletes from across the world. Mohit trains at the Indian Athletic Academy under the guidance of international athlete and coach Roshan Agni Shreedhar Bachchan. Under his mentorship, Mohit has steadily progressed in competitive athletics and continues to make a mark on the international stage.

This achievement adds to his growing list of accomplishments. Earlier, Mohit had won a gold medal at the Asian Youth Para Games 2025 held in Dubai, showcasing his potential as one of India’s promising para-sprinters.

Sports enthusiasts and the para-sports community have congratulated Mohit for his achievement, expressing confidence that the young athlete will continue to bring more laurels to Karnataka and the country in the years ahead.