Karnataka’s Para Athlete Soumya Wins Gold at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

New Delhi: Karnataka’s para athlete Soumya from Chamarajanagar district has won a gold medal in the T-12 semi-blind category 1500 metres event at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 held in New Delhi.

Competing against top para athletes from across the world, Soumya delivered an impressive performance to clinch the gold medal in the middle-distance event, bringing pride to Karnataka.

Soumya trains under the Indian Athletic Academy, which is owned and run by international athlete and coach Roshan Agni Shreedhar Bachchan. Under his guidance, Soumya has been consistently improving her performance on the international stage.

The victory is being seen as a significant achievement for Karnataka’s para-sports community, highlighting the growing talent emerging from the state in international athletics. Sports enthusiasts and officials have congratulated the athlete for her remarkable achievement at the prestigious global competition.