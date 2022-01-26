Karnataka's tableau shines brightly at the Republic Day parade in Delhi

Bengaluru: In the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, on Wednesday Karnataka took part with its tableau showcasing the diversity of handicrafts in the State. Themed 'Karnataka, the cradle of traditional handicrafts,' the tableau was only one from south India and one of the 12 representing States this year's parade. Karnataka tableau - the glory of the Vijayanagara Empire - was the star attraction at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

From skillfully made pots, carefully sculpted sandalwood miniatures to hand-woven sarees, Karnataka's rich tradition of handicrafts was on grand display at the parade on Wednesday.

A massive Asiatic elephant sculpted out of Mysuru rosewood with ivory inlay carvings, eye-catching Bidriware, bronze statues and lacquerware toys from Channapatna were the highlight of the tableau which was based on the theme — 'Karnataka: The Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'.

The tableau also featured KamaladeviChhatopadhyay, the acclaimed freedom fighter from Karnataka, who is also hailed as the 'mother of traditional handicrafts in India'. She is seen offering 'baagina' that includes a sandal box, peacock-shaped lamp pots, banana fiber bags from Sandur among others.

Terracota, sandalwood carving and the art of ivory carving is unique to Karnataka and the State government was making special efforts to ensure that the 55,000 artisans in the State get access to markets in this digital age, officials said.

The tableau showcased 16 traditional handicraft products that have received the Geographical Indicator (GI) tag.

The coastal traditions of the State also found a place on the tableau in the form of Yakshagana models and bronze face masks used in 'bhoothaaradhane' (devil worship). The tableau has been designed by a team of 100 artists led by art director Shashidhar Adapa.

A minute-long special song eulogising the state's folk arts and craft has been composed by music director Praveen Rao.

In a tweet, CM Bommai stated:"Our Karnataka's Tableau at the Republic Day Parade wonderfully showcases all our 16 GI tagged traditional handicrafts with an installation of 'Mother of Traditional Handicrafts in India' Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay overseeing them and offering Bagina of many of our folk crafts.

In another moment of pride for the State, five persons from Karnataka were selected for the prestigious Padma awards. The men are being recognised for their contributions in diverse fields, including arts, agriculture and poetry. The list of Padma awardees from Karnataka are Padma Shri for Subbanna Ayyappan, Director-General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, for his contributions in the field of science and engineering; Padma Shri for Gamaka exponent H R Keshavamurthy for his contributions to art; Padma Shri for Abdul Khader Nadakattin for his grassroots innovation in agriculture; Padma Shri for AmaiMahalinga Naik for his contributions to agriculture and posthumous award for Dalit poet Siddhalingaiah for his contributions to the fields of literature and education.