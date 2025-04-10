Live
Kaya Expands Presence in Bengaluru with the Grand Launch of Its Sarjapur Clinic
Kaya, India’s leading brand in dermatological care, is thrilled to announce the opening of its 11th clinic in Bengaluru and the 78th clinic across India.
Bengaluru: Kaya, India’s leading brand in dermatological care, is thrilled to announce the opening of its 11th clinic in Bengaluru and the 78th clinic across India. Located in the vibrant Sarjapur area, the new clinic is equipped with five fully serviced rooms for a wide range of skin, hair, and body treatments, along with dedicated consultation and dermatologist rooms.
Kaya offers the most comprehensive bouquet of services designed to help consumers combat lifestyle, age, and geography-induced concerns. As India’s population progresses not only economically but socially, these services are conceived to address a wide range of issues, including anti-aging, acne solutions, pigmentation, hair care, and body contouring. For body contouring, Kaya provides non-invasive treatments like CoolSculpting. The clinic also offers innovative and effective hair care solutions, including PRP Therapy and AnteAGE, which promote enhanced hair growth and thickness, delivering visible results. Skin rejuvenation has become one of the most sought-after lifestyle-related services, with Kaya offering advanced treatments such as facials, chemical peels, Q-Switch laser treatments, and DermaFrac, all aimed at revitalizing the skin.
In addition to these services, Kaya is the first chain of clinics in India to introduce Autologous Exosomes (MCT) - an advanced treatment that uses the body’s own cells to promote hair regeneration. This breakthrough treatment is a game-changer for clients seeking non-invasive, scientifically backed solutions to rejuvenation and repair. Every treatment at Kaya is meticulously personalized by expert dermatologists, ensuring safe, effective, and tailored results.
The Dermatologist and Head Medical Advisor (South) at Kaya Limited, Dr. Veena Praveen said, “In a city like Bengaluru, where people juggle busy schedules and face environmental challenges, maintaining healthy skin, hair, and body becomes a real struggle. Here, we are committed to understanding each person’s unique needs and crafting solutions that make a real difference. With world-class care, the latest technologies, and a team dedicated to listening and delivering, we ensure that every client experiences a true transformation.”
RJ Rapid Rashmi said, “Today, people are more informed about their skincare and haircare needs, and that’s where brands like Kaya come in. With over 20 years of experience, Kaya offers expert solutions that focus on delivering real, visible results. It’s not about following a new routine; it’s about achieving lasting improvements backed by years of trusted expertise.”