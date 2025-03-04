Kidnapped Bengaluru Family Rescued, Traced to Vijayapura Farmhouse, Four Arrested

Chamarajanagara: Police successfully rescued a Bengaluru-based couple and their young son within 24 hours of their abduction near a private resort in Bandipur. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to apprehend three more suspects.

The victims, C J Nishanth, his wife Chandana, and their 7.5-year-old son, were forcibly taken from their car while leaving the resort on Monday morning. Their sudden disappearance raised suspicion, especially since their luggage remained untouched at the resort. Acting swiftly on a complaint from the resort manager, the police launched a large-scale search operation across multiple districts.

Authorities identified the arrested suspects as Mallikarjun, Eeranna, Siddaramaiah, and Vishwanath. Meanwhile, Puneeth Eerappa Dammal, Snehit, and Bheemanagouda remain at large. According to Chamarajanagar SP B T Kavitha, the abduction stemmed from a financial dispute between Nishanth and Puneeth. Further legal action may be taken if additional complaints regarding fraud against Nishanth surface.

Investigations revealed that the kidnappers, who had travelled from Bengaluru in two cars first checked into the resort to confirm Nishanth’s presence. They later intercepted his car on the Bandipur-Mangala road, forcefully breaking a window before abducting the family. The victims were taken to a farmhouse in Vijayapura’s Honnahalli village, where they were held captive.

Following an intense overnight search operation, police teams traced the family’s location and launched a rescue mission. Officers were deployed across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mysuru to track down the suspects. SP Kavitha personally oversaw the rescue efforts, ensuring the safe return of the family.

In a separate development, authorities discovered that Nishanth had checked into the resort using a fake identity, claiming to be a BBMP employee. Police have stated that this information will be shared with the civic body for further verification.