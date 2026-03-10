Kidnapped real estate agent found murdered in Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: A shocking kidnapping case in Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru has turned into a brutal murder, after the abducted real estate agent was found dead near Denkanikottai in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The victim, identified as Gopal alias Gopi, was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday evening by a group of assailants who intercepted his car near Karpur Gate in Anekal. Police sources said the attackers rammed their vehicle into Gopal’s car and abducted him from the spot.

Following the kidnapping, police had launched an extensive search operation to trace the missing man. However, the case took a grim turn on Monday after Gopal’s body was discovered near Denkanikottai close to the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border. Investigators said he had been brutally hacked to death with sharp weapons. Preliminary investigation suggests that the killing may have been carried out as part of a contract murder. According to police sources, a man identified as Mohan Babu is suspected to have given a contract worth ₹25 lakh to eliminate Gopal.

Investigators believe that the accused hired a group of criminals who kidnapped Gopal from Anekal and later transported him in a car to Denkanikottai, where he was murdered.

News of the killing triggered outrage among Gopal’s family members and relatives. They staged a protest outside the Anekal Police Station demanding immediate arrest of all the accused involved in the murder. The protesters urged police to take strict action against those responsible and ensure justice for the victim.

According to police, Gopal was engaged in real estate and financial dealings in the Anekal region. On the day of the incident, he was travelling with another person identified as Satish when the attack took place.

Family members alleged that the attackers deliberately rammed their vehicle into Gopal’s car near Karpur Gate before abducting him. Based on suspicions raised by the family, the Jigani Police Station had earlier detained three individuals Mohan Babu, Harish and Kiran and questioned them in connection with the kidnapping.

To trace the abducted man, seven special police teams were formed under the leadership of Anekal subdivision Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohan Kumar. The teams, comprising nine inspectors, conducted search operations across multiple locations. Following the discovery of Gopal’s body, police have now intensified the investigation to track down all those involved in the alleged contract killing.