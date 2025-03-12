Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Centre Launches Maa Jeevana 2.0

Bengaluru: Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Centre Whitefield has launched Maa Jeevana 2.0, a compassionate Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, dedicated to providing free gynaecological as well as general surgeries to underprivileged women.

This program is designed to bridge the gap in access to essential medical care, ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent women from receiving life-changing treatments.

The launch event, held on Monday in celebration of Women's Day, was graced by the hospital’s CEO, Renjith Krishnan. On this occasion, he felicitated veteran gynaecologist, Dr. BT Ganga—recognized for her dedication to women's health, free medical camps, and social service initiatives—and Shobha Doddamani, an ASHA worker for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields. The event was also attended by Shreevalli V-COO, Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Centre Whitefield and Mukesh Sabarwal, Group Adviser for Finance Development.

The Maa Jeevana initiative will cover a wide range of crucial surgical procedures, including Abdominal Hysterectomy, Appendectomy, Breast Cyst Removal, Breast Surgeries, Cholecystectomy, Cystectomy, Hernia Repair, Incision and Drainage, Myomectomy, Vaginal Hysterectomy, Varicose Vein Surgery etc.

To avail of these free surgeries, patients must submit the following documents - Aadhaar Card, Income Certificate, BPL (Below Poverty Line) Card and a recommendation letter from the local MLA or Councillor's office.

The CEO of Kinder Hospitals, Renjith Krishnan said, “With Maa Jeevana, we are committed to empowering women by providing them with the medical attention they need, free of cost. India needs many such initiatives to uplift the healthcare standards for women and we are proud to play a leading role in it.”