Kolar to boast of India’s first mini helicopter manufacturing unit

Kolar: Gold mine district Kolar is set to witness a historic milestone with the inauguration of India’s first Tata-Airbus mini helicopter Final Assembly Line (FAL) at Vemagal Industrial Area in Kolar taluk. The facility will be officially launched today at 4.20 pm by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron through a virtual ceremony.

The event will also be attended in person by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin at the Vemagal facility. In view of the high-profile inauguration, tight security arrangements have been made across the industrial area. District authorities have reviewed the preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.

The facility has been established by Tata Advanced Systems Limited across 16 acres and is considered a major step in India’s aerospace manufacturing journey. It is described as the country’s first private-sector mini civil helicopter final assembly unit. In the initial phase, the plant will have the capacity to manufacture 10 H125 helicopters annually. These helicopters are expected to serve both defence and civil purposes, including surveillance, emergency services and transport.

Officials stated that the strategic location of Vemagal played a key role in selecting the site. Its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport and connectivity to the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway ensures smooth logistics and operational efficiency.

The project is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for local youth and boost ancillary industries in the region. With this initiative, Kolar is poised to emerge as a significant hub in India’s growing aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem, marking a new chapter in the district’s industrial development.