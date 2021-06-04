KPCC chief says govt should allow Congress to vaccinate people

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President (KPCC) D K Shivakumar on Thursday lamented the State government's failure to vaccinate people despite collecting record excise revenue from liquor sales during Covid lockdown.

"This government has failed on all fronts. They have collected excise revenue of Rs 3,650 crore from liquor sale in April and May this year against Rs 1,404.08 crore collected last year. They have not been able to vaccinate people despite having sufficient money," Shivakumar said while addressing the media in Mandya. The KPCC President is on two-day visit to Hassan and Mandya districts to inspect the Covid relief programme organized by Congress party and its workers to help people during the pandemic.

"The government must allow the Congress party to procure and vaccinate people of Karnataka as we have both the plan and resources to execute this mass vaccination drive throughout the state. We have already pledged Rs 100 crore for this vaccination drive and we are sure that Congress will execute it way better than the BJP," Shivakumar said.

The KPCC President pressed the government to "procure the farmers' produce directly from them and then sell it in the market to save them from the existing tedious marketing process to get fair price of their own produce." "This government is pushing the farmers towards a slow-death process. Farmers are forced to sell their produce at a pittance. Prices that they are getting are too low and inadequate," Shivakumar said.

He reiterated that Congress is firmly standing with the farmers, labours & other communities of the society whose livelihoods were wrecked by the pandemic.

Shivakumar distributed ration kits and flagged off Covid ambulances in the districts of Mandya and Hassan.

The KPCC chief is on a state wide tour to take stock of the Covid affected situation and encourage workers, leaders of the party and its frontals organizations including Youth wing, Women wing, Farmers' wing and Seva Dal who are going all out to help people of the state.