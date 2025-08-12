KR Puram walls to come alive with young voices on success

Bengaluru: Dreama Dream, a non-profit organization working towards transforming education for children in India, in collaboration with the Aravani Art Project, a trans-women and cis-women led art collective, are exploring what ‘success’ means to young people coming from marginalized backgrounds. Their stories are going to be the theme of the upcoming wall mural in KR Puram, Bengaluru.

The wall mural is a part of Dream a Dream’s ‘Redefining Success’ campaign that deeply examines how existing systems categorise individuals into conventional narratives of ‘success’ and ‘failure’.

This is facilitated through art workshops with 30 young people from Dream a Dream’s Thriving Centre. These workshops include detailed conversations with young people, using art to deeply explore aspects such as self expression, identity, dreams and success. Lahari M, a young person who is part of these workshops shares, “Through these workshops, I understood that art is what I am feeling and how I choose to express it.” These sessions will culminate in the co-creation of a public wall mural that is reflective of how young people think of success today. The final artwork will be completed in September.

The campaign was conceptualized based on conversations with over 325 people, aged 14 to 65, between 2023 and 2025. Dream a Dream found that success is not a universal concept, but a deeply personal and contextual experience.

Yet, the education system continues to impose a rigid, linear definition of success, narrowly focused on academic achievement and material wealth. This limited perspective systematically marginalises many young people, particularly those navigating adversity.

Commenting on the campaign, Pavithra K L, Associate Director, Direct Impact Programmes, Dream a Dream “Is there a way in which we can change the definition of success for young people to thrive? Through ‘Redefining success’, we aim to inspire a more nuanced, compassionate understanding of success; one that recognises the diverse paths, identities, struggles and triumphs of young people today”.

Poornima Sukumar, Founder and Director, Aravani Art Project, “We believe that public art has the power to shift perspectives and bring about change.