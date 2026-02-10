KRV alleges rude staff at Hejamady toll plaza

Udupi: Activists from the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) in Udupi district have levelled serious accusations against staff at the Hejamady toll plaza, claiming they frequently behave rudely and use offensive language when dealing with local vehicle users.

The honorary president of KRV’s Udupi unit, Ansar Ahmed, addressed the media on Monday and described the situation as rapidly deteriorating. He linked the current complaints to a high-profile case last month, when an ex-serviceman was mistreated at the Sasthana toll plaza.

Ahmed asserted that a large number of toll plaza workers hail from Hindi-speaking regions and often show little respect or patience toward Kannada-speaking commuters.

He said even straightforward matters like a temporarily low FASTag balance quickly escalate into aggressive arguments rather than being resolved amicably.

He cited a specific incident from Saturday, where a prominent local leader of a pro-Kannada group was reportedly verbally abused by toll staff at Hejamady. Ahmed issued a strong warning that if such behaviour continues, KRV members will organise a blockade of the toll gate to press their demands.

Speaking directly to the toll plaza operators, he said the tolerance of local people is being severely tested by the repeated misconduct.

Ahmed urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the private concessionaire managing the plaza to immediately shift recruitment policy in favour of employing youth from Karnataka.