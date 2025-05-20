KSRTC bus accident claims life of PSI, one other; four seriously injured

Ramanagara: In a tragic road accident near Kaggalipura on the Kanakapura Road in Ramanagara district, a KSRTC bus collided with a two-wheeler on Monday morning, resulting in the deaths of a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and another person on the spot. Four others sustained serious injuries.

The deceased include PSI Nagaraj, who was serving at the Electronic City Traffic Police Station in Bengaluru, and a civilian. According to police sources, one of the injured has been admitted to NIMHANS, while the remaining three are being treated at Dayananda Sagar Hospital.

The KSRTC bus was en route from Kanakapura to Bengaluru when the accident occurred near Kaggalipura. Reportedly, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then crossed the road divider and veered into the service lane. It rammed into a two-wheeler carrying PSI Nagaraj and another person. Both sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Following the impact, the bus skidded off the road and overturned in a nearby ditch, causing injuries to several passengers. Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding and reckless driving by the KSRTC driver may have led to the accident. A case has been registered at the Kaggalipura Police Station, and further investigation is underway.