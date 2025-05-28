Live
KSRTC won 2 Gold awards in BW Marketing World, in association with BW Business World
Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation has won Gold Award for Technology of the Year for AWATAR 4.0 with UPI and Gold Award, in the category of Travel, Tourism and Leisure for the Branding of Buses.
These awards were received by Veena Desai, Chief Traffic Manager (Commercial), and Raghavendra SN, Divisional Traffic Officer on behalf of KSRTC. The awards were presented by Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor at BW Businessworld and exchange4media group.
BW Marketing World, in association with BW Businessworld, presents the 2nd edition of the BW Merit Awards 2025 — the quintessential recognition of exceptional marketing work, achievements, and leadership in India.
The BW Merit Awards 2025 celebrate individuals and organizations that have demonstrated outstanding and impactful marketing strategies, significantly contributing to the growth of their organizations and the broader ecosystem.