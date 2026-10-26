K'taka BJP stages protest over Kharge’s remarks on PM Modi's father, demands apology

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, condemning Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father and demanding an apology.

Addressing the gathering, Ashoka took a dig at Congress, alleging that Mallikarjun Kharge and his son, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, were enough to destroy the party both nationally and in the state.

"The father, Mallikarjun Kharge, and the son, Kharge Junior, are enough to destroy the Congress in the country and the state," he said sarcastically.

Ashoka said the Congress had been reduced to a marginal presence across the country and alleged that the party was heading towards further decline because of the statements made by its senior leaders. He criticised Mallikarjun Kharge for repeatedly targeting Prime Minister Modi and said the Congress president should have refrained from making such remarks.

He alleged that Kharge had stooped to an unacceptable level in his criticism of the Prime Minister. Comparing Kharge's physical condition with that of the Congress, Ashoka said neither the party president nor the party appeared capable of moving forward.

Referring to Kharge's earlier remarks about PM Modi selling tea, Ashoka claimed that the Congress leader had stopped making such comments after facing public criticism. He also cited a Congress worker's remark that the party could do little against PM Modi.

Quoting a composition by saint-poet Purandara Dasa, Ashoka said, "Achaaravillada naalige, ninna neecha buddhiy bidu naalige," urging Kharge to abandon his alleged habit of making derogatory remarks about others. He said Kharge's statements reflected what he described as the Congress's poor political culture.

Ashoka questioned how the Congress would have reacted if BJP leaders had made similar remarks about Kharge's father.

Referring to reports that a venue where Kharge had addressed a meeting in Uttarakhand was cleaned afterwards, Ashoka made a controversial remark about the Congress president. "If the place where Kharge delivered his speech had to be cleaned, what should be used to clean his mouth now? Instead of cow urine, phenyl, Hit and Harpic should be used," he said.

Ashoka alleged that the Congress President was angry and frustrated over the prospect of PM Modi becoming Prime Minister for a fourth term. He added that the BJP had not resorted to such criticism even when the Congress was in power for five decades.

Ashoka alleged that the Congress had been exposed before the country and criticised Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he spent more time abroad than in India.

He also alleged that Congress leaders in Karnataka were not allowing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to perform freely. Referring to the alleged sting operation controversy, Ashoka said senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad had acknowledged that a sting operation had taken place.

"The BJP wants the truth about the sting operation to come out. We have already made our party's stand clear," he said, while accusing the Congress of remaining silent on issues such as drought.

Ashoka further alleged that Mallikarjun Kharge had lost his mental balance and accused the Congress of being anti-national. He claimed that a situation would arise in which Congress would be absent from both national and state politics.

Asserting that the BJP would teach Congress how to conduct itself in politics, Ashoka demanded that Kharge apologise to the people of the country if he had any sense of honour and dignity.

The Congress leaders are trying to strengthen the BJP through their criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opined Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Addressing the BJP protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against Congress President Kharge’s remarks about Prime Minister Modi, he said the Congress suffered from poor leadership and accused its leaders of making irresponsible statements out of frustration after losing power.

Questioning the Congress’s vote theft allegations, Narayanaswamy asked where the alleged electoral fraud had occurred. He said Kharge’s remarks were unacceptable and accused Congress of indulging in appeasement politics.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Monday condemned Congress President Kharge’s remarks, calling them objectionable and a sign of frustration.

Speaking at the Freedom Park protest, he alleged that Kharge had lost his patience and control over his words. He accused the Congress of disrespecting the Constitution and democracy and seeking power by any means.

Calling Kharge loyal to the “fake Gandhi family”, Ashwath Narayan alleged that the Congress had become synonymous with corruption. He demanded that Kharge withdraw his remarks and tender an unconditional apology.



