K'taka CID files plea in HC seeking removal of BJP MLA's immunity from arrest

Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday filed an application before the Karnataka High Court seeking to remove the immunity granted to BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraju from arrest in connection with a rowdy sheeter murder case.

Byrathi Basavaraju, a former minister, represents the K.R. Puram Assembly constituency in Bengaluru. He is the elder brother of Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh, a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Special Public Prosecutor B.N. Jagadeesha submitted to the court that the arrest of MLA Byrathi Basavaraju is necessary in the case, and the High Court should vacate the interim order granting him immunity from arrest. The prosecution has collected crucial evidence against him in connection with the case.

He further submitted that Byrathi Basavaraju had allegedly lied to investigators during questioning. All other accused in the case have already been arrested and booked under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA).

Sandeep Chowta, counsel representing Byrathi Basavaraju, argued that the MLA had cooperated with the investigation earlier. He claimed that the CID’s move was politically motivated, adding that the police have not called his client for questioning for the past month, and he has extended full cooperation.

The bench, headed by Justice M.I. Arun, asked the prosecution not to politically harass the accused MLA and directed SPP Jagadeesha to file a petition clearly specifying the number of days the CID seeks to take Byrathi Basavaraju into custody. The court also directed objections to be filed in this regard.

SPP Jagadeesha stated that he would furnish complete information, adding that there is clinching evidence against the accused MLA and that the bench would be convinced about it. The court adjourned the matter to October 8.

Senior BJP MLA and former Minister Byrathi Basavaraju was booked on murder charges in connection with the killing of a rowdy sheeter. The Bharatinagar police in Bengaluru have registered an FIR against the MLA, naming him as the fifth accused in the case.

The complaint was filed by Vijayalaxmi, the mother of the murdered rowdy sheeter, Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva. Shivaprakash was hacked to death in front of his residence in July.

Preliminary probe revealed that Shivaprakash had earlier lodged a complaint against Byrathi Basavaraju, alleging that the MLA's associates had threatened him in connection with a land dispute. He claimed they were pressuring him to cancel the GPA (General Power of Attorney) and hand over possession of the disputed land to them.

Shivaprakash had reportedly submitted video evidence of the alleged threats made by the MLA’s associates while filing the complaint.

The FIR is registered under Sections 103 and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against MLA Byrathi Basavaraju and others. Other accused named in the FIR include Jagadish (34), Kiran (33), Vimal (36), and Anil (34). Police stated that more individuals are suspected to be involved and will be added to the FIR as the investigation progresses.

BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraju has clarified that he has no connection to the murder of a rowdy sheeter. Basavaraju said that he had been deliberately implicated in the case. "I don’t know the person who was hacked to death, nor do I know those who killed him," he stated.

However, the murder case of a rowdy sheeter in Bengaluru, allegedly involving Byrathi Basavaraj, had taken a new twist after the victim’s mother stated that she never named the MLA in her police complaint.

Vijayalaxmi, the mother of slain rowdy sheeter Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva, had said, “I have not given any complaint to the police against BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj. I have not named any accused persons. I was tense and overwhelmed after the murder of my son. The police themselves have added his name.”

She further claimed that people are alleging the BJP MLA’s involvement, and police officials suggested that she frame the complaint in a certain way, even asking her to state that she witnessed the murder. “I have not mentioned his name,” she reiterated.

“I want security for my family. My deceased son’s wife and children should receive compensation,” she added.

However, the copy of the complaint submitted to the police by Vijayalaxmi reportedly names BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in the last paragraph. Police sources stated that, as per procedure, even if the police write the complaint, it is read out to the complainant before obtaining their signature, police said.