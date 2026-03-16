K’taka clears Rs 4,824-cr industrial investments

The 158th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee has approved investment proposals worth Rs. 4,824.31 crore for 37 new industrial projects and two additional expansion projects across 13 districts in the state.

Announcing the approvals on Friday, Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil said the projects are expected to generate around 14,525 employment opportunities in different sectors.

The approved proposals span a wide range of industries including IT infrastructure, sugar manufacturing, technical textiles, compressed biogas production, aerospace components, jewellery manufacturing, electronics, software services and hospitality infrastructure such as five-star hotels.

According to the minister, the projects will be implemented in districts including Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Kolar and Ramanagara among others, contributing to balanced regional industrial development.

Among the major proposals cleared by the committee is a Rs. 494.65-crore IT infrastructure project by Bagmane Constructions Private Limited. A Rs. 443.50-crore sugar manufacturing facility proposed by Karnataka Bangaru Sugars Pvt Ltd has also received approval.

In the manufacturing sector, Kleine Pax Ltd plans to establish a Rs. 376-crore technical textile unit, while Trishul Buildtech and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd will invest Rs. 300 crore in developing a five-star hotel project.

Other notable proposals include a Rs. 257.77-crore compressed biogas (CBG) plant by Troult Grass Pvt Ltd at Mudhol and a Rs. 250-crore electric vehicle motor and controller manufacturing unit by Tsuyo Manufacturing Pvt Ltd. Officials said that 22 major large and medium industrial projects involving investments above Rs. 50 crore account for Rs. 3,908.68 crore of the total approved investment and are expected to generate employment for about 12,475 people.

In addition, 15 new projects with investment ranging between Rs. 15 crore and Rs. 50 crore, amounting to Rs. 350.60 crore, are projected to create around 1,750 jobs. Two additional investment proposals involving Rs. 565.03 crore are expected to generate employment for about 300 people.

Senior officials who attended the meeting included Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Industries Department N. Selvakumar, Industrial Development Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and Managing Director of Karnataka Udyog Mitra Dodda Basavaraju, along with other senior government officials.