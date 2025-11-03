K’taka govt announces`1 cr grant for Kodava hockey tourney

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced a ₹1 crore grant from the state government for the upcoming Chenanda Hockey Tournament, a prestigious event celebrating Kodava pride and the region’s deep hockey heritage.

Speaking after unveiling the tournament’s official logo at his official residence ‘Krishna’, the Chief Minister lauded the Kodava community’s immense contribution to Indian hockey. “When we talk about Kodavas, we think of hockey; and when we think of hockey, we think of Kodavas,” Siddaramaiah said, praising the community’s legacy of producing players who have represented India at the Asian Games and other international arenas.

He noted that Kodagu has been a cradle of talent, consistently bringing glory to the nation through its sportsmen and sportswomen. “Kodava culture has maintained its distinct identity and continues to flourish. It is a matter of pride for Karnataka,” the Chief Minister added.

The Chenanda Hockey Tournament, scheduled for May 2026, is one of the most celebrated sporting events in Kodagu, known for its unique format where families, rather than clubs, field teams. Siddaramaiah assured that the state government will extend all necessary support for its smooth conduct and said he would personally attend the event.

The logo launch event was attended by senior leaders and representatives of the Kodava community, including Chief Minister’s legal adviser and MLA Ponnanna, Ministers B. Nagendra, Byrathi Suresh, and Shivaraj Tangadagi.

The Kodava family hockey tournament, held annually for over two decades, is a significant cultural and sporting festival that brings together thousands of players and enthusiasts, showcasing Kodagu’s sporting spirit and unity.