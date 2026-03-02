K'taka govt monitoring West Asia crisis; 109 Kannadigas stranded in UAE, Bahrain

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the state government is closely monitoring the situation in parts of West Asia following the escalation of tensions between US-Israel and Iran, and assured that the safety and well-being of Kannadigas abroad is the state’s highest priority.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that according to the information received so far, around 100 Kannadigas are currently stranded in the UAE, including Dubai, and nine in Bahrain due to airspace disruptions and flight cancellations. He said government teams are in constant touch with authorities and affected individuals to verify details and extend necessary assistance.

The State Emergency Operations Centre and all District Emergency Operations Centres have been activated to respond to the situation. The state government is also in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Indian embassies and consulates in the affected regions.

The Chief Secretary has written to the Centre seeking urgent intervention to ensure the safety, assistance, and possible repatriation of stranded Kannadigas. A separate communication has also been sent requesting coordination with airlines to provide support, flexibility in ticket rescheduling, and to ensure adequate return flight services at the earliest.

Appealing to Kannadigas in the affected regions to remain calm, CM Siddaramaiah urged them to strictly follow advisories issued by local authorities and Indian embassies and to register with embassies or consulates through helpline numbers. He said the government is compiling requests and extending all possible support.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also released district-wise data of stranded Kannadigas.

Of the 100 stranded in the UAE, the highest number are from Ballari (32) and Bengaluru (25), followed by Chikkamagaluru (five), Madikeri (four), Vijayapura (four), Davanagere (nine), Shivamogga (three), Raichur (three), Mangaluru (three), Udupi (two), Chitradurga (two), Kalaburagi (two), Chikkaballapura (two), Tumakuru (one), and three whose district details are yet to be confirmed.

In Bahrain, four stranded persons are from Hassan district, three from Udupi, one from Madikeri, and one from an unidentified district.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government stands firmly with Kannadigas abroad and will take every necessary step to ensure their safety and safe return.