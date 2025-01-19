K’taka has become haven for robbers, people living in fear: BJP

Bengaluru: Reacting to the recent incidents of bank robberies, shootouts, and other serious crimes in the state, Karnataka BJP said on Saturday that the state has become a haven for robbers and also criticised the deteriorating law and order situation, claiming that there is no one to ensure the safety of citizens.

“Karnataka has turned into a robbery hub leaving citizens in constant fear. There is no one to protect the people,” said Karnataka Leader of the Opposition while addressing a press conference in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

He pointed out recent incidents, including the robbery and murder of an ATM vehicle staffer in Bidar and the Hollywood-style looting of Rs 15 crore from a bank in Mangaluru.

“No one fears the police in Karnataka. These incidents show how little control Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has over the police force and how badly the law-and-order situation in the state has deteriorated,” he said.

He also alleged that robbers from other states are entering Karnataka, committing crimes, and fleeing via buses and trains. “People are left to protect themselves. While the police lack pistols, the robbers are armed with modern weapons,” he underlined. Ashoka also criticised the government for not taking strict action against incidents like love jihad, communal violence, and illegal cattle slaughter. “The Police Department is involved in a transfer racket, and officers are losing their morale. Despite all this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not even convened a meeting with the Home Department. The government is too preoccupied with internal political conflicts between Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, leaving no interest in governance,” he claimed.

He also claimed that Karnataka is turning into another West Bengal, where everyone lives in constant fear. “Thereby discouraging investors,” he said.

Ashoka demanded a white paper on the government’s finances. “Let them release a white paper showing the allocation of funds during former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government’s tenure and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s tenure. Also, let the Congress government disclose the loans taken during BJP’s tenure compared to Congress’ 60 years of rule,” he said.

When asked about the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Ashoka alleged that there is a deliberate attempt to avoid investigation.”The Lokayukta Police seem uninterested in probing and are preparing to give a clean chit. While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized middlemen’s money, the Lokayukta Police have done nothing. We have therefore demanded a CBI investigation,” he said.