K’taka offers huge investment opportunities: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that Karnataka offers excellent opportunities for investment, citing a favourable industrial climate, availability of skilled manpower, and proactive government support.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Mysuru Airport after receiving a guard of honour from the district administration, the Chief Minister said that Karnataka continues to attract global investors due to its robust ecosystem and trained workforce.

He noted that the Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister for Industries are currently participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos. “There is a very positive environment for investment in Karnataka. We have skilled human resources, and the government is also providing training to enhance employability.

Those who undergo training are assured of jobs,” Siddaramaiah said.

Governor’s Address Must Reflect Cabinet Decision

Responding to media queries regarding the Governor submitting a report to the President about the Governor’s address during the Legislature’s joint session, the Chief Minister clarified the constitutional position. He stated that under Articles 176 and 163 of the Constitution, the Governor is required to address the joint session using the speech prepared and approved by the State Cabinet. “The Governor must read the address given by the government. There is a possibility of changes being made, but constitutionally, the speech should reflect the Cabinet’s decisions,” he said.

Karnataka tableau not selected for Republic Day parade

The Chief Minister also expressed disappointment that Karnataka’s tableau was not selected for the Republic Day parade, despite all necessary correspondence and submissions being completed. “Even after fulfilling all formalities, the Central government did not select Karnataka’s tableau,” he said.

JD(S) will not come to power: CM

Reacting to questions about the Janata Dal (Secular) convention held on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said the party has no chance of coming to power. Referring to the arrest of Prajwal Revanna, he said the arrest was carried out as per the law and the government did not interfere in the matter.

“This is not the only case. The government does not interfere in any legal proceedings. Claims that officials were rewarded are false,” he said. Responding to JD(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda’s statement that his party’s time would come, the Chief Minister questioned how a party with 17 seats could form a government. “JD(S) will not come to power under any circumstances. Congress has secured 140 seats and will remain in power. We will also return to power in 2028,” he asserted, adding that even a JD(S)-BJP alliance would not be able to form the government.

Budget preparations from February

The Chief Minister further announced that discussions related to the State Budget will commence from February.