K’taka strengthens ties with ETH Zurich to promote quantum research

Zurich/Bengaluru: Ina strategic push to position Karnataka as a global hub for quantum research, Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology, N.S. Boseraju has invited renowned quantum physicist Prof. Andreas Wallraff of ETH Zurich to participate in the upcoming Quantum India Summit 2026 in Bengaluru.

During his visit to the ETH Quantum Centre, Minister Boseraju met with Professors Andreas Wallraff, Jonathan Home, and Klaus Ensslin, who lead pioneering work in superconducting qubits and trapped ion systems—two of the most promising technologies driving the next generation of quantum computers.

“ETH Zurich represents the birthplace of modern quantum computing, where fundamental science has been transformed into working technology,” Boseraju said. “Connecting Karnataka’s emerging quantum ecosystem with such world-class expertise is a privilege and an opportunity for transformative collaboration.”

The Karnataka delegation toured ETH’s Superconducting Qubit and Trapped Ion laboratories, observing how the institution coordinates nationwide research through a collaborative framework. Boseraju stated that Karnataka aims to replicate this model under its flagship Q-City initiative in Bengaluru, envisioned as a multidisciplinary quantum research and innovation hub linking academia, startups, and industry.

The ETH team also showcased how their research has spun off into successful quantum startups. The delegation visited Zurich Instruments, an ETH spin-off producing precision measurement systems for quantum computing, including deployments in India.

Minister Boseraju noted that Q-City Bengaluru will build comparable infrastructure to support quantum hardware development and foster globally competitive startups from Karnataka’s growing innovation ecosystem. The engagement marks a significant step in Karnataka’s bid to align with global leaders in quantum technology and drive India’s scientific future.