K’taka to set up Innovation Labs in 60+ residential schools: Boseraju

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will establish ‘Innovation Labs’ in more than 60 residential schools across the state to promote hands-on science education and foster scientific temper among students, State Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N S Boseraju said on Thursday.

He was speaking after inaugurating National Science Day celebrations organised by the Department of Science and Technology at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

Boseraju said the initiative is aimed at encouraging experiential learning and drawing rural students towards advanced technologies. Under the SCSP/TSP grants for the 2025–26 academic year, Rs 6 crore has been earmarked to establish Innovation Labs in over 60 residential schools.

In collaboration with the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), the government is also setting up ‘Nehru Stream Labs’ in Karnataka Public Schools across the Kalyana Karnataka region, he added.

“Science must become an integral part of improving everyday life. With our vision of ‘Science for All’ and ‘Easy Science’, we aim to instil scientific temper among students from a young age,” the minister said.

He noted that the labs are intended to move beyond rote textbook learning and promote activity-based education, particularly in rural and backward-class residential schools.

School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa urged students to cultivate a scientific mindset and pursue curiosity-driven learning, while Higher Education Minister M. C. Sudhakar advised students to reduce mobile phone usage and focus on reading and sports.

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman A. S. Kiran Kumar administered a science pledge to students at the event.

Students Kirat Kaur, S Yamini, Reshma J V and Lakshmi G, who have received international recognition for their scientific research, were felicitated on the occasion.

IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, IT/BT and Science and Technology Secretary N Manjula and Nehru Planetarium Director Guruprasad were among those present.