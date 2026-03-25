Lawyer Claims Driver Was Behind Wheel In Bengaluru Lamborghini Stunt Case

A new development has emerged in the viral Bengaluru luxury car stunt case, where the lawyer of Ricky Rai has denied that his client was driving the vehicle during the incident. The video, which surfaced online, showed a Lamborghini performing high-speed turns and repeated drifts at Anil Kumble Circle during the early hours of Sunday.

According to the defence, Ricky Rai was present in the car but was not behind the wheel. His lawyer, Narayan Swamy, stated that the vehicle’s driver lost control momentarily after braking on a newly constructed road, which led to skidding rather than intentional drifting. He also argued that there was no public disturbance as the roads were largely empty at the time.

The incident reportedly occurred between 2 am and 3 am, with visuals showing risky manoeuvres and passengers partially emerging from the sunroof. Following the viral footage, Bengaluru Traffic Police seized the car and summoned Rai for questioning after tracing the vehicle to his residence.

An FIR has been registered against the car’s owner under charges related to negligent driving and endangering public safety. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter.